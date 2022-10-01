Santander isn't in the lineup Saturday against the Yankees, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
Santander is getting a rare day off after he went 0-for-11 with a walk and four strikeouts over the last three games. Adley Rutschman will serve as the designated hitter while Robinson Chirinos starts behind the dish.
