Santander was diagnosed with a bruised left knee Tuesday after X-rays came back negative, Andy Kostka of The Baltimore Sun reports.
The 28-year-old exited Monday's Grapefruit League game after being hit by a pitch in the left knee, but it appears he's only dealing with a minor injury. Santander should be considered day-to-day and could rejoin the lineup as early as Wednesday.
