Orioles' Austin Wynns: Activated and optioned
Wynns (oblique) was activated from the 10-day injured list and optioned to Triple-A Norfolk on Wednesday.
Wynns' 81 wRC+ last year was certainly unimpressive, but it led all Orioles catchers, so he seemed to have a shot at fairly regular playing time this season. That playing time won't come right away, with Pedro Severino and Jesus Sucre holding onto their roster spots for now. Neither active catcher is above .273 in any triple-slash category, so it's possible Wynns gets his chance soon.
