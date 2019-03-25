Orioles' Austin Wynns: Bound for injured list
Wynns (oblique) is expected to open the season on the injured list, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
The news is hardly surprising, as Wynns hasn't played in a game for over three weeks. He's returned to batting practice in the last few days, but it's still unclear when he's expected to get back into game action.
