Wynns (oblique) is expected to open the season on the injured list, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

The news is hardly surprising, as Wynns hasn't played in a game for over three weeks. He's returned to batting practice in the last few days, but it's still unclear when he's expected to get back into game action.

