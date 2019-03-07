Orioles' Austin Wynns: Expects to play soon
Wynns (oblique) said Thursday that a recent MRI returned negative and indicated that he expects to rejoin the Orioles' Grapefruit League lineup within a few days, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Wynns tweaked his oblique in batting practice earlier this week and has been held out of the lineup the past couple days for what he described as precautionary reasons. The Orioles will bar him from swinging over the next couple days so as to avoid the injury, but assuming he heals as anticipated, the backstop should be ready to play again by next week. He's likely competing for non-roster invitees Jesus Sucre and Carlos Perez for the No. 2 job with Chance Sisco turning in a massive spring thus far to cement his spot atop the depth chart.
