Wynns (oblique) said Monday that he's hopeful to return to the Orioles' Grapefruit League lineup by the end of the week, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Wynns is slated to hit soft-toss pitching Tuesday before likely moving on to live batting practice Wednesday. If his oblique checks out fine following the two workouts, Wynns could re-enter the lineup as a designated hitter before eventually stepping back in behind the plate. With Chance Sisco having seemingly separated himself from the Orioles' other catchers in spring training, Wynns is competing with a trio of non-roster players in Jesus Sucre, Carlos Perez and Andrew Susac for the No. 2 gig.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • MLB: Spring Training-Oakland Athletics at Seattle Mariners

    Sleepers 2.0

    These 10 sleepers are way too low in the consensus rankings according to Heath Cummings. Snag...

  • trea-turner.jpg

    Breakouts 2.0

    Heath Cummings shares the upside of eight more breakouts. These could be next year's early-round...

  • MLB: World Series-Los Angeles Dodgers at Boston Red Sox

    Auction nomination strategies

    Trying to figure out the best way to navigate an auction? Here are some tips to make the best...