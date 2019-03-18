Orioles' Austin Wynns: Expects to play this week
Wynns (oblique) said Monday that he's hopeful to return to the Orioles' Grapefruit League lineup by the end of the week, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Wynns is slated to hit soft-toss pitching Tuesday before likely moving on to live batting practice Wednesday. If his oblique checks out fine following the two workouts, Wynns could re-enter the lineup as a designated hitter before eventually stepping back in behind the plate. With Chance Sisco having seemingly separated himself from the Orioles' other catchers in spring training, Wynns is competing with a trio of non-roster players in Jesus Sucre, Carlos Perez and Andrew Susac for the No. 2 gig.
