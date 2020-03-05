Orioles' Austin Wynns: Feels ready to play
Wynns (groin) said he was scratched ahead of Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Marlins merely as a precaution, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. "Everything's good," Wynns said. "Just taking precautions, but ready to go."
Wynns is likely just dealing with some minor soreness after taking a foul ball to his groin injury while he was catching Monday. He's expected to check back into the spring lineup within the next few days, so his brief absence shouldn't impact his chances of beating out Chance Sisco for the Orioles' No. 2 catching job.
