Wynns went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run and a second run scored in Tuesday's 13-3 rout of the Astros.

The veteran backstop is starting a couple times a week as Baltimore's No. 2 behind Pedro Severino, and Wynns took advantage of his opportunity Tuesday. Despite the strong performance, the 30-year-old is slashing only .171/.209/.341 through 43 plate appearances on the year with two homers and seven RBI -- not surprising numbers for a player with a career .599 OPS in the majors.