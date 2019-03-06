Orioles' Austin Wynns: Nursing oblique issue
Manager Brandon Hyde said Wednesday that Wynns is dealing with a sore oblique and will likely be unavailable to play the next few days, Jon Meoli of The Baltimore Sun reports.
While the oblique issue doesn't sound like anything that will force Wynns to begin the season on injured list, it may hurt his odds of break camp with the big club. Wynns' setback strengthens the hot-hitting Chance Sisco's spot atop the depth chart while potentially opening the door for non-roster players Jesus Sucre, Carlos Perez and Andrew Susac to emerge as the No. 2 option behind the dish.
