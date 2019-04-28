Orioles' Austin Wynns: Recalled Sunday
Wynns was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk on Sunday.
Wynns was called up to replace Jesus Sucre, who was designated for assignment. He had been playing well in the minors early on this season, combining to hit .333/.487/.400 across 39 plate appearances between Double and Triple-A action. Wynns got his first taste of the major leagues in 2018 and managed to record a .255 average with four home runs across 118 plate appearances. He figures to get considerable playing time behind the plate for the Orioles.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade evaluator, ranks
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 6 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 6 is light on the two-start options, and most of the advisable ones are already owned....
-
Week 6 Preview: Hitters
Our Scott White considers the startability of Carter Kieboom and looks at some of his favorite...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 6 picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Chavis, Fletcher stand out
We got some good news and some bad news on the injury front Thursday, along with some low-owned...
-
Prospects: Kieboom goes the callup
He's not quite Vladimir Guerrero, but Carter Kieboom brings plenty of exciting skills to the...