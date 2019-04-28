Wynns was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk on Sunday.

Wynns was called up to replace Jesus Sucre, who was designated for assignment. He had been playing well in the minors early on this season, combining to hit .333/.487/.400 across 39 plate appearances between Double and Triple-A action. Wynns got his first taste of the major leagues in 2018 and managed to record a .255 average with four home runs across 118 plate appearances. He figures to get considerable playing time behind the plate for the Orioles.

