Wynns is out of the lineup Sunday against the Yankees, Jon Meoli of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Wynns started three consecutive games behind the plate before sitting out the second half of Saturday's doubleheader. He'll be on the bench again Sunday, but Wynn could settle into a rough timeshare with Caleb Joseph for the final few weeks of the season. That would dampen the fantasy appeal of both catchers, which was already limited with Wynns managing a .665 OPS on the season and Joseph supplying a .583 OPS.