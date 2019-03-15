Orioles' Austin Wynns: Resumes batting practice
Wynns (oblique) was cleared for on-field batting practice Friday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Wynns has been hitting in the batting cage throughout the week as he recovers from a left oblique issue. The 28-year-old has been out of action for a little over a week, but appears to be nearing his return to spring games.
