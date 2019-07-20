The Orioles optioned Wynns to Triple-A Norfolk on Saturday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

With Pedro Severino apparently healthy again after battling an illness that left him unavailable for Friday's win over the Red Sox, there was no need for the Orioles to carry Wynns any longer as the backup catcher behind Chance Sisco. The Orioles recalled reliever Tanner Scott from Triple-A in a corresponding move.

