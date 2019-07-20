Orioles' Austin Wynns: Sent to Triple-A
The Orioles optioned Wynns to Triple-A Norfolk on Saturday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
With Pedro Severino apparently healthy again after battling an illness that left him unavailable for Friday's win over the Red Sox, there was no need for the Orioles to carry Wynns any longer as the backup catcher behind Chance Sisco. The Orioles recalled reliever Tanner Scott from Triple-A in a corresponding move.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy trade chart: Lance Lynn rising
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 18 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
The Rangers picked a fine time to have favorable matchups, what with the return of Hunter Pence...
-
Week 18 Preview: Two-start pitchers
There's no shortage of two-start pitchers in Week 18, but the most usable ones are widely owned....
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings for Week 18
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
10 impacted by trade deadline
Player movement often has a hand in reshaping player value, and never is it more evident than...
-
Waivers: More Santana, Lowe?
Jose Ramirez and Noah Syndergaard are beginning to look like their old selves again. Jurickson...