Orioles' Austin Wynns: Slated to start Thursday
Wynns (groin) will catch and bat eighth Thursday in the Orioles' Grapefruit League game against the Twins, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Since being scratched from the lineup ahead of a March 4 game against the Marlins with a sore groin, Wynns has proceeded to appear in four spring contests, all as a reserve. The fact that he's now been cleared to start behind the dish suggests he's in sound health and shouldn't be hampered by injury in his bid for the Orioles' No. 2 catching job.
