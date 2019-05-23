Wynns will start at catcher and bat seventh Thursday against the Yankees, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Wynns and Severino have alternated starts behind the dish over the last eight contests, with both backstops drawing four starts. Given he maintains a .515 OPS on the season compared to Severino's .798 mark, Wynns will probably need to increase his offensive production before claiming a larger portion of the timeshare.