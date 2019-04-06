Wynns is making progress with his oblique injury but remains two weeks away from getting into game action, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.

The two-week timeframe appears to relate to when Wynns can play at any level, so he'll likely need a rehab assignment before joining the big-league roster. Jesus Sucre and Pedro Severino will remain the Orioles' catchers for the time being.

More News
Our Latest Stories