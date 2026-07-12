Orioles' Blaze Alexander: Dealing with hand fracture

Manager Craig Albernaz said Alexander was diagnosed with a non-displaced fracture in his left hand after being hit by a pitch in Sunday's game against the Royals, Matt Weyrich of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Alexander went 2-for-2 with a walk and two runs scored before being plunked in the bottom of the seventh inning and being replaced by a pinch runner. It's a brutal development for the 27-year-old, who is now likely to miss at least the next couple weeks after batting .365 (35-for-96) with 10 extra-base hits, three steals, 15 RBI and 16 runs in 32 games since the start of June.