Skip to Main Content
SportsMlb
Baseball
ChevronDown
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.

Orioles' Blaze Alexander: Dealing with hand fracture

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

Manager Craig Albernaz said Alexander was diagnosed with a non-displaced fracture in his left hand after being hit by a pitch in Sunday's game against the Royals, Matt Weyrich of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Alexander went 2-for-2 with a walk and two runs scored before being plunked in the bottom of the seventh inning and being replaced by a pinch runner. It's a brutal development for the 27-year-old, who is now likely to miss at least the next couple weeks after batting .365 (35-for-96) with 10 extra-base hits, three steals, 15 RBI and 16 runs in 32 games since the start of June.

Add CBS Sports on Google

More News
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!