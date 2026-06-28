Orioles' Blaze Alexander: Heading to bench Sunday

Alexander is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Nationals.

Alexander had started in each of the Orioles' last three games, but he could shift back into more of a utility role after Baltimore reinstated two key lineup cogs in Adley Rutschman (concussion) and Dylan Beavers (oblique) from the injured list Sunday. The 27-year-old had made each of his last five starts at third base, but Coby Mayo could end up seeing the bulk of the time at the hot corner since he'll have fewer opportunities to serve as a designated hitter with Rutschman and Beavers back in the fold.