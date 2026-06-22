Orioles' Blaze Alexander: Homers in three-hit effort

Alexander went 3-for-5 with a two-run homer, a double and an additional run scored in Sunday's 12-1 victory over the Dodgers.

Alexander excelled in the blowout win, recording his seventh three-hit performance of the campaign, highlighted by a two-run homer in the eighth inning. The 27-year-old has been on fire in June, slashing .422/.460/.689 with two homers, six doubles, nine RBI, seven runs and two stolen bases across 16 appearances this month while solidifying himself as the Orioles' top option at the hot corner. Overall, Alexander is hitting .312/.362/.447 with three homers, 12 doubles, a triple, 23 RBI, 22 runs and eight stolen bases across 66 contests in 2026.