Orioles' Blaze Alexander: Scratched with calf tightness
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Alexander was scratched from the lineup for Friday's game against the Athletics due to right calf tightness, Andy Kostka of TheBanner.com reports.
There's been no word yet on the severity of Alexander's injury, but it's enough to keep him from playing Friday. Weston Wilson will enter the starting nine to replace Alexander at third base.
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