Orioles' Blaze Alexander: Sent to IL with broken hand

The Orioles placed Alexander on the 10-day injured list Thursday with a fractured left hand, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

The move is retroactive to July 13, as Alexander suffered the injury in Sunday's game against the Royals when he was hit by a pitch in the hand. He's likely looking at more than the minimum stay on the injured list. Alexander is enjoying a career year in his first season with Baltimore, slashing .312/.368/.439 with four homers, 29 RBI, 31 runs scored, nine stolen bases and a 16:54 BB:K across 246 plate appearances. Alexander has become the Orioles' everyday third baseman. Coby Mayo, Jeremiah Jackson and Christian Encarnacion-Strand could all see extra playing time with Alexander sidelined.