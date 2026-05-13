Alexander went 3-for-4 with two runs scored, two RBI and a stolen base in Wednesday's 7-0 win over the Yankees.

Getting the nod at second base and batting ninth, Alexander consistently flipped the lineup over for Baltimore's bigger bats and produced his third multi-hit performance over eight starts in May. On the month, the 26-year-old utility player is batting .393 (11-for-28), but playing time around the infield will be harder to come by once Jackson Holliday (hand) is cleared to return from the IL.