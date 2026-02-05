The Orioles acquired Alexander from the Diamondbacks on Thursday in exchange for Kade Strowd, Wellington Aracena and Jose Mejia, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.

Alexander had appeared pegged for a super utility gig in Arizona, but he's now on the move to Baltimore, where his immediate role seems less certain. The 26-year-old slashed .230/.323/.383 with seven homers and four steals over 74 games for the Diamondbacks and hit .284/.413/.479 with eight long balls and 11 steals at Triple-A Reno in 2025. Alexander is under team control through 2030.