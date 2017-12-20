Orioles' Brad Brach: In line to be interim closer
Brach will likely serve as Baltimore's closer for the first half of the 2018 season, following the news that Zach Britton suffered a ruptured Achilles' tendon Tuesday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.
Brach filled in for Britton during the start of the 2017 season when the left-hander dealt with forearm issues, and wound up earning 18 saves on the year, with a 3.18 ERA and 70:26 K:BB over 68 innings. Now it appears as though Britton will be sidelined until at least the end of June, with an expected timetable of around six months until he's fully recovered. As the season approaches, there will undoubtedly be more news on the subject, with an update on Britton's status.
