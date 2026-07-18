Orioles' Cam Sanders: Earns first career save

Sanders earned the save in Saturday's 4-2 extra-innings win over the Astros, striking out one in a perfect 11th inning.

With Tyler Wells and Andrew Kittredge used in the previous two frames, Sanders was asked to close out a two-run lead in the 11th inning and did so on just nine pitches. The 29-year-old picked up his first major-league win and save in his first two outings with the Orioles after debuting with the club Friday. On the year, he owns a 7.36 ERA, 1.73 WHIP and 15:10 K:BB across 11 innings with Pittsburgh and Baltimore.