The Orioles optioned McDermott to Triple-A Norfolk on Thursday.
The transaction comes one day after McDermott allowed three runs over four innings of work against the Marlins in his major-league debut. Baltimore has a doubleheader versus the Blue Jays on Monday, so McDermott's next start could still come at the big-league level.
