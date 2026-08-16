Orioles' Christian Encarnacion-Strand: Regaining playing time

Encarnacion-Strand will start at third base and bat cleanup in Sunday's game against the Rays.

Encarnacion-Strand appeared to have moved into a timeshare at third base with Coby Mayo by the end of last week, but the former has seemingly re-emerged as the Orioles' preferred option at the position. He'll cover third base for a fifth straight game after going 5-for-16 with two home runs, one stolen base, three RBI and an additional run over the previous four contests. Mayo will also remain in the lineup for a third straight game, though he's been used at either designated hitter or first base.