Perez allowed a hit and struck out one to earn a hold in Friday's 5-3 win over the Angels.

Perez has two holds through six appearances this season. He's covered five innings without allowing a run -- he's only given up four hits with a 6:1 K:BB. The Orioles' bullpen began the season with few defined roles, which has allowed Perez to step up as a high-leverage arm early in the season, a role he'll likely maintain as long as he continues to produce positive results.