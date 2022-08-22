Perez (7-1) pitched a perfect inning and struck out one, earning the win Sunday over the Red Sox.

Perez entered the game after Franchy Cordero took Dillon Tate deep for a game-tying solo home run in the eighth inning. Perez was much sharper, and he became the pitcher of record as the Orioles pulled ahead in their half of the frame. Since the All-Star break, he's given up three runs in 12 innings, all of which came in an Aug. 17 appearance versus the Blue Jays. The southpaw has a 1.67 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 42:17 K:BB through 43 innings while adding one save and 17 holds in a setup role.