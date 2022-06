The Orioles promoted Mayo from High-A Aberdeen to Double-A Bowie on Monday, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Mayo was one of three top Orioles prospects elevated Monday to Bowie, with outfielder Colton Cowser and infielder Connor Norby also joining him in making the jump from Aberdeen. The 20-year-old third baseman hit .250 with 13 home runs, five stolen bases and a 9.4 percent walk rate across 270 plate appearances at High-A.