Orioles president of baseball operations Mike Elias said over the weekend that Mayo could play some third base and/or be tried at the corner outfield positions in 2026, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Mayo came up through the minors primarily as a third baseman, but he didn't play an inning there from June on this past season. The 24-year-old has never played the outfield in pro ball. Mayo's long-term defensive home is almost surely first base, but the Orioles are overcrowded there with Pete Alonso, Samuel Basallo and Ryan Mountcastle also around. The best thing for Mayo's fantasy prospects in 2026 would be a trade to a team where he can play regularly, but for now the Orioles are keeping their options open with where he might fit onto the major-league roster.