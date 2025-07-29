Mayo went 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in Monday's 11-4 win over the Blue Jays.

Mayo recorded the first three-hit effort of his career, highlighted by a 413-foot solo blast in the second inning. He's impressed since the All-Star break, going 7-for-17 with two homers, five RBI and five runs scored over seven games. The 23-year-old is slashing .240/.318/.406 with three long balls, 14 RBI, 13 runs scored and one steal across 107 plate appearances, and his role moving forward may hinge on what the Orioles decide to do at this week's trade deadline.