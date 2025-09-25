Mayo went 1-for-3 with a two-run homer in Thursday's 6-5 win over Tampa Bay.

Mayo provided the big hit for the Orioles on Thursday with his two-out, 413-foot blast off Kevin Kelly in the eighth inning to tie the game 5-5. It's the 10th homer of the year for Mayo, who's gone 15-for-38 (.395) over his last 13 games. Overall, the 23-year-old infielder is batting .216 with a .676 OPS, 27 RBI and 28 runs scored across 284 plate appearances this season.