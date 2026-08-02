Orioles' Coby Mayo: Sitting after five straight starts

Mayo is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Phillies, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

Though he'll take a seat against Phillies right-hander Zack Wheeler in the series finale, Mayo had been included in the lineup at third base or designated hitter in each of the last five games. The Orioles faced three right-handers and two lefties during that stretch, with Mayo going 4-for-16 with one home run, two walks, five RBI and four runs. Christian Encarnacion-Strand will receive the nod at third base Sunday, but Mayo still looks like he could be in store for fairly steady playing time at the position against right-handed pitching so long as he's performing adequately at the plate.