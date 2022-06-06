Mayo is hitting .230/.298/.466 with 10 home runs, five steals and a 16:48 BB:K through 45 games for High-A Aberdeen.

His power production has kept his line from looking too ugly, but Mayo's been quite streaky. Though he's gone 2-for-5 with a double twice in the last three games, he's still batted just .200/.286/.360 since posting his second two-homer game of the year back on May 19. Though there's certainly reason to be concerned with Mayo's walk rate dropping and strikeout rate rising from last season, he's also sitting on just a .254 BABIP, so there's some bad luck in play here. At just 20 years old, Mayo has plenty of time to get back on track both this year and in the coming seasons as his development continues.