Mayo went 2-for-4 with a solo home run Saturday in a loss to the Blue Jays.

Mayo produced what at the time seemed like a big insurance run for Baltimore when he clubbed a 403-foot solo shot in the top of the ninth inning. That tally ultimately proved to be inadequate, however, as Toronto rallied for three runs in the bottom frame for a walk-off win. Mayo nonetheless had a promising performance, as he logged his first two-hit game since Aug. 6. In the 28 contests between such efforts, he batted a meager .141 with a 38.9 percent strikeout rate.