Mayo is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Blue Jays.

Mayo will be on the bench for the series finale after he had started in each of Baltimore's last four games while going 4-for-13 with two extra-base hits and a walk. Since getting called up from Triple-A Norfolk on May 31, Mayo has maintained a .749 OPS and has begun to earn more playing time against lefties especially, but Baltimore may need to move another key bat ahead of Thursday's trade deadline in order for the young infielder to gain more of a foothold in the everyday lineup.