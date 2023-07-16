Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said Irvin will move to the bullpen with Grayson Rodriguez set to rejoin the rotation Monday, Jacob Calvin Meyer of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Irvin pitched to a 2.92 ERA and 1.22 WHIP over six outings between June 10 and July 7, working as a starter in five of those appearances. Despite the strong results, the Orioles want to give their top pitching prospect another chance to prove himself, so Irvin is now expected to serve as a multi-inning relief option. The southpaw could still rejoin the rotation later if injuries or poor performance arise.