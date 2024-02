Norby is dealing with soreness on his side, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

The Orioles don't seem to consider Norby's injury much of an issue, and he's expected to return within a couple of days. Norby is considered one of the better prospects in Baltimore's farm system, but he's unlikely to break camp with the major-league squad given the Orioles' already-crowded infield.