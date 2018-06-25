Alvarez (elbow) threw a scoreless inning in a rookie league game Monday, Jon Meoli of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Alvarez has been sidelined since undergoing Tommy John surgery last April, but he has recovered from his setback, and has been deemed ready for game action. Alvarez reached the majors in 2015 as an outfielder but did not stick, so he will now try to do the same as a pitcher.

