Orioles' Dariel Alvarez: Will throw off flat mound soon
Alvarez (elbow) said Wednesday that he expects to throw off a flat mound by the end of January, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Initially hesitant to convert from outfielder to pitcher heading into last season, Alvarez added Wednesday that he's become more accepting of the transition, even though he ultimately required Tommy John surgery in April. Once he has concluded his rehab and recovery from the elbow procedure -- likely at some point around the middle of the season -- Alvarez is expected to report to one of the Orioles' lower-level affiliates.
