The Orioles signed Paredes to a minor-league contract with an invitation to spring training Monday, Ari Alexander of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Paredes spent all of the 2025 season at Triple-A Gwinnett in the Atlanta organization, holding a 4.40 ERA and 72:30 K:BB over 57.1 frames. The 30-year-old has a career 3.00 ERA and 53:41 K:BB over 54 innings covering parts of four seasons at the big-league level. Paredes will compete for a spot in the Orioles' Opening Day bullpen but will likely begin the year at Triple-A Norfolk.