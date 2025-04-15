Orioles general manager Mike Elias said Tuesday that Bradfield (hamstring) should return to action at Double-A Chesapeake by mid-May, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.
Elias referred to Bradfield's mild left hamstring strain as "not a huge deal," but it sounds like the injury will wind up costing the speedster at least a month or so of action. Bradfield had a 1.032 OPS with two stolen bases in his first six games with Chesapeake before getting hurt.
