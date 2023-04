Bautista picked up the save Tuesday against Washington, allowing one hit in a scoreless ninth inning to secure a 1-0 win.

Bautista closed out the Orioles' shutout, allowing just a two-out single to Luis Garcia before picking up his fifth save. Bautista hasn't allowed an earned run since Opening Day as he lowers his ERA to 1.04. He's 1-1 with 16:3 K:BB and a 1.04 WHIP through 8.2 innings this season.