Bautista picked up the save in Thursday's 6-3 victory over Milwaukee. He allowed a hit while striking out two over a scoreless inning.

Bautista has allowed just one earned run in his last 14 appearances (15.1 innings), striking out 34 in that span. The 6-foot-8 right-hander has emerged as one of the elite closing options in the league this season. He's 16-for-20 in save chances this season, lowering his ERA to a pristine 1.20 with a 1.10 WHIP and 62:17 K:BB through 30 innings.