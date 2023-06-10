Bautista picked up the save in Friday's 3-2 victory over the Royals. He allowed zero hits and zero walks while striking out two over a scoreless inning.

Bautista has now gone six straight games without allowing a run, and has not allowed more than one earned run in any of his 30 appearances thus far. The 27-year-old flamethrower is now tied for second in MLB with 17 saves, while allowing opponents to bat a paltry .162 against him. Bautista and stablemate Yennier Cano have formed one of the most dynamic late inning tandems in all of baseball for the Orioles.