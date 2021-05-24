Henderson is slashing .339/.417/.661 with five home runs and three stolen bases across 72 plate appearances in his first 15 games with Low-A Delmarva.

Henderson and one of the Orioles' other top middle-infield prospects in Jordan Westburg (1.157 OPS in 15 games) have both hit the ground running at Low-A after the two missed out on a year of development time due to the cancellation of the 2020 minor-league season. An early summer promotion to High-A Frederick should be in the cards for Henderson if he can continue to find success at the dish while keeping his strikeout rate (23.6 percent) in check.