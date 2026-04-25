Henderson went 3-for-5 with a solo home run and two additional runs scored during the Orioles' 10-3 win over the Red Sox on Friday.

Henderson opened the scoring with a first-inning shot off Red Sox right-hander Brayan Bello on Friday, which was one of three long balls for the Orioles in the frame. It was also the star shortstop's second three-hit game of the year and his first since April 3. For the year, Henderson is batting just .207 but does have 13 extra-base hits, 16 RBI, 18 runs scored and four stolen bases over 111 at-bats.