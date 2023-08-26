Henderson went 2-for-3 with a home run, three RBI and one run scored in Friday's 5-4 victory over the Rockies.

Henderson served as the catalyst for the Orioles' comeback, belting a one-out two-run blast over the right-field wall in the eighth that turned a one-run deficit into the winning margin for the O's. It's been a solid month for the former elite prospect, hitting .286 with 5 home runs, 20 RBI and 15 runs scored since the calendar turned to August. The talented rookie is now up to 22 homers on the season.