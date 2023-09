Henderson went 3-for-5 with a solo home run and two additional runs scored in Monday's 11-5 win over the Cardinals.

Henderson has three homers, 10 RBI and eight extra-base hits while going 15-for-49 (.306) over his last 10 games. The rookie infielder padded the Orioles' lead with his sixth-inning solo shot Monday. He's up to 25 homers 75 RBI, 87 runs scored and nine stolen bases while slashing .257/.328/.492 over 132 contests in his first full big-league campaign.